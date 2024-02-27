Fancy a charming jaunt around the sights of London in a decorous style becoming of the Edwardian upper middle classes?

Then the annual Tweed Run is for you — around 400 people on safety bikes, and some more dubious contraptions come together for a jolly fine day out perambulating around the city.

A spot of English tea, a picnic and a chance to show people how cycling is supposed to be done — in style, with politeness, and a notable lack of flashing lights (a davy lamp may be permitted).

The Tweed Run will take place on Saturday 27th April 2024, and tickets will go on sale on Friday 8th March at noon from here.

Tickets tend to sell out VERY quickly.

Less speed, more tweed!