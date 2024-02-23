Sitting right in the heart of Sloane Square is the 135 year old Royal Court Theatre, and they offer tours of the building and the backstage areas.

The current building, the second on the site, opened in 1888 as the New Court Theatre but was converted into a cinema in 1935 until it was closed by WWII bomb damage. Rebuilt as a theatre after the war, it reopened in 1952 with a mission to present plays by young and experimental dramatists and “the best contemporary plays from abroad”

In the 1990s the theatre was threatened with closure due to the state of the building, but a rebuilding programme saved it with most of the backstage areas rebuilt, leaving the frontage and auditorium as they were.

Today, it’s a mix of Victorian and modern inside, and you can very obviously see which is which as the architects slipped a contemporary shell around the old theatre space and also added in the basement that runs underneath Sloane Square itself.

They started tours last year, and new dates are now available for more tours.












