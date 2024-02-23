Each year, loads of venues supported by funding from the National Lottery have a special offer week with free or discounted entry.

This year’s special week runs from 9th to 17th March 2024.

You need to have a National Lottery ticket to get the deal, either physical or digital, but it doesn’t have to be from that week — so long as you have a draw entry or scratchcard. Organisations have the right to refuse entry in the event of venue/offer reaching capacity, as well as unforeseen circumstances. Some venues need tickets to be booked in advance, click on the links for details.

It’s a UK-wide week of events, and a selection of the top offers in the London area include:

Free entry

9th-10th & 13th-17th March: Florence Nightingale Museum, Lambeth

9th-17th March: Horniman Aquarium, Forest Hill

9th-17th March: Osterley Park and House, Brentford

9th-17th March: Rainham Hall, Rainham

10th, 15th & 17th: Fenton House, Hampstead (prebooked only)

10th, 15th & 17th: Sutton House, Hackney

12th & 14th: Alexandra Palace’s BBC studios (prebooked only)

13th March: Carlye’s House, Chelsea (prebooked only)

13th-15th March: Charles Dickens Museum, Bloomsbury

13th & 16th March: Marble Hill, Richmond (prebooked free tours)

15th March: Heath Robinson Museum, Pinner

15th-17th March: Brunel Museum, Rotherhithe

16th-17th March: Eltham Palace, Eltham

Kids go free

9th-17th March: Tower of London

9th-10th & 13th-17th March: Hampton Court Palace

9th-10th & 13th-17th March: Kensington Palace

Special Offers

Two for One entry

9th-17th March: HMS Belfast, London Bridge

9th-17th March: RAF Museum flight simulator, Colindale

9th-17th March: Genesis Cinema, Whitechapel

10th, 12th-13th and 15th-17th March: World Rugby Museum, Twickenham

9th-10th & 12th-17th March: Foundling Museum, Bloomsbury

Discounts

9th-17th March: 10% off in RAF Museum shop, Colindale

9th-17th March: 30% of Wembley Stadium tours

9th-17th Match: 10% off in Museum of the Home shop, Hoxton

9th-10th & 13th-15th March: Half price entry to Turners House, Twickenham

