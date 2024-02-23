Each year, loads of venues supported by funding from the National Lottery have a special offer week with free or discounted entry.
This year’s special week runs from 9th to 17th March 2024.
You need to have a National Lottery ticket to get the deal, either physical or digital, but it doesn’t have to be from that week — so long as you have a draw entry or scratchcard. Organisations have the right to refuse entry in the event of venue/offer reaching capacity, as well as unforeseen circumstances. Some venues need tickets to be booked in advance, click on the links for details.
It’s a UK-wide week of events, and a selection of the top offers in the London area include:
Free entry
9th-10th & 13th-17th March: Florence Nightingale Museum, Lambeth
9th-17th March: Horniman Aquarium, Forest Hill
9th-17th March: Osterley Park and House, Brentford
9th-17th March: Rainham Hall, Rainham
10th, 15th & 17th: Fenton House, Hampstead (prebooked only)
10th, 15th & 17th: Sutton House, Hackney
12th & 14th: Alexandra Palace’s BBC studios (prebooked only)
13th March: Carlye’s House, Chelsea (prebooked only)
13th-15th March: Charles Dickens Museum, Bloomsbury
13th & 16th March: Marble Hill, Richmond (prebooked free tours)
15th March: Heath Robinson Museum, Pinner
15th-17th March: Brunel Museum, Rotherhithe
16th-17th March: Eltham Palace, Eltham
Kids go free
9th-17th March: Tower of London
9th-10th & 13th-17th March: Hampton Court Palace
9th-10th & 13th-17th March: Kensington Palace
Special Offers
Two for One entry
9th-17th March: HMS Belfast, London Bridge
9th-17th March: RAF Museum flight simulator, Colindale
9th-17th March: Genesis Cinema, Whitechapel
10th, 12th-13th and 15th-17th March: World Rugby Museum, Twickenham
9th-10th & 12th-17th March: Foundling Museum, Bloomsbury
Discounts
9th-17th March: 10% off in RAF Museum shop, Colindale
9th-17th March: 30% of Wembley Stadium tours
9th-17th Match: 10% off in Museum of the Home shop, Hoxton
9th-10th & 13th-15th March: Half price entry to Turners House, Twickenham
