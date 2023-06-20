Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

This summer, there will be regular tours of the exceptionally famous Old Bailey courthouse in the City of London.

In fact, anyone can already go into the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, which is the official name for the Old Bailey, if they want to watch a court case, as most courtrooms are open to the public.

There are small tours during the week, but now, the City of London Guides will be offering regular tours on Saturdays this summer.

Apart from the courtrooms themselves, there are also the magnificent central corridors which are sumptuously decorated and looks not unlike some of the grander rooms in the V&A Museum.

As a courthouse, even one that is unlikely to be sitting on a Saturday, there’s rather more than the usual number of restrictions.

  • Everyone has to go through the security check on arrival.
  • You will need to bring photo ID with you.
  • There is no admission for children aged under 14 and proof of age may be requested by security.
  • No large bags or rucksacks are allowed in the building, though handbags are acceptable.
  • No photography is allowed in any courtroom or in the cells.

The tours cost £23.46 per person, take place on Saturdays and can be booked from here.

There’s also an alternative tour that starts in the pub over the road and takes in one of the courtrooms which is here.

