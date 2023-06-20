The Gunnersbury Park Museum in west London is planning an exhibition of the best of British science fiction television and put out a call to help stage the show.

The location is suitable as the area has been home to many stage and costume designers who worked in British television science fiction shows from the 1960s to modern times. Ealing and Hounslow’s set designers, model makers, and costume designers played a pivotal role in creating films and TV shows which would go on to become household names, including Doctor Who, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Red Dwarf.

This autumn at Gunnersbury Park Museum they’re planning an exhibition, ‘Set to Stun’, a celebration of Sci-Fi film and television design from the 1960s through to today, turning the camera onto the West London creatives who brought it all to life.

However, the museum needs to raise £15,000 to stage the exhibition and cover the cost of bringing so many objects to one location.

They are even commissioning a specially made one-off set for visitors to explore, designed by a veteran of the industry who created early Doctor Who sets. Expect original props, monsters, interactive mirrors, community curated art, smoke machines and so much more.

There’s a crowd funding campaign on at the moment, and they’re offering a range of rewards for donations.

The full details and to support the museum are here.