The Albert Memorial in Hyde Park* is a remarkable confection of Victorian design, but few people realise it sits on top of a large brick undercroft. Next month there will be an exceptionally rare opportunity to go underneath the Albert Memorial and see the huge undercroft and marvel at its construction.

The undercroft was needed because the Albert Memorial is very heavy, so it required a lot of foundations to support it, and an undercroft was necessary because it’s built on a slope. The engineers had to cut into the slope and built a flat surface to support their golden confection – and it’s that hidden undercroft that you’ll be able to visit next month.

The tour is rare – I am not aware of there being a public tour since the memorial was restored in the 1990s, and apart from myself, I don’t think anyone has ever published photos of what’s down there.

The first, hopefully of many more tours will take place on Friday 15th March 2024.

The tour includes the undercroft, a walk within the railings up close to the memorial itself and tea/coffee to finish.

At £60 per person, it’s not a cheap tour, but at 3 hours in duration, it works out at the equivalent of £20 an hour, which is quite good value for money.

You can book tickets here.

Access to the undercroft is via a narrow, short, steep flight of steps with restricted headroom, then reaching an entrance tunnel and the undercroft itself. The floor is rough and uneven (rubble and stone), so stout non slip shoes that cover the toes are necessary. Additional mandatory safety equipment will be provided, such as a hard hat, torch and hi-viz to enter.

The tour is for adults only.

*Technically, it’s an enclave within Kensington Gardens, but everyone calls it Hyde Park.