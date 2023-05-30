Hidden away around the corner from St Paul’s Cathedral is Stationers’ Hall, one of the largest and opulent of the City of London’s livery halls, and they hold occasional public tours.

The livery hall has been sort of open to the public, as they have tours for groups, or you can hire it, but other than during London Open House weekend, it’s not really open to individuals to visit.

But they offer occasional general public tours — and the next one will be on Friday 23rd June at 11am.

Inside, it’s lots of rich carpets and paintings and a series of large meeting rooms that once served for managing the monopolies on printing. The main star of the hall is, well, the hall, with massive stained glass windows and wood panelling. The main hall dates from just after the Great Fire of London and is 350 years old this year.

Tours end with tea and biscuits in one of the main rooms.

Tours of Stationers’ Hall cost £10 and can be booked from here.

Photography is allowed during the tours.

The hall is a short walk from St Paul’s Cathedral, look for the Sassoon Academy on Ave Maria Lane, and it’s through the archway.