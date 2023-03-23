There’s a chance to visit the private garden behind 10 Downing Street in June, as it will be open as part of Open Garden Squares Weekend.

Unsurprisingly, tickets are being allocated by a ballot, so you can’t just romp up on the day for a look.

Constructed in 1736, the garden is dominated by an open lawn with rose beds commissioned by the late Baroness Thatcher, and is home to a bronze sculpture by Barbara Hepworth. Expert gardeners will be on hand to answer questions about the half acre site, and offer insights into how the garden is becoming increasingly sustainable and a haven for wildlife.

The ballot is free to enter, and there will be two tours on Saturday 10th June 2023, each for 24 people.

You can enter the ballot, which is open until 5th April from here.

Up to two tickets per applicant, and you will need to bring photographic ID for each named person in the ballot.

The tours of 10 Downing Street’s garden will take place over the same weekend as Open Garden Squares Weekend, where over 100 normally private gardens are open to the public.

Although the Downing Street garden tours are free, the other gardens require an entry pass, which lets you into all the gardens all weekend, and can be bought from here.