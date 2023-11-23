For a couple of days next month, Electronic Arts is bringing the magic of The Sims 4 to life to celebrate the launch of the expansion pack, The Sims 4 For Rent at Landgraab & Son(s) Estate Agents, an immersive pop-up installation, in Central London.

Aspiring gaming estate agents will not only have the opportunity to get hands-on with the newest expansion pack, but they’ll be able to interact with the characters, Simify themselves in pictures and discover the new world of Tomarang.

The pop-up is ar 15 Bateman Street, London, W1D 3AQ, which is just to the south of Soho Square in the west end.

Tickets are free and need to be reserved here.

The pop-up will be open on Thursday 7th December from 10am to 4pm, and Friday 8th December from 10am to 6pm.