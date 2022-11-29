It’s not that well known, but the magician’s headquarters at the Magic Circle has a small private theatre, and they will put on a series of shows just before Christmas.

It’s a magical season, so why not a magical show?

The season runs for two weeks, just before and after Christmas.

The tickets cost between £13.75 to £38.50 during the week of performances just before Christmas, and between £16.50 to £52.00 for the week just between Christmas and New Year.

The shows are about 2 hours long and start at 2:30pm and 7pm from Tuesday to Friday. The doors open an hour before the show, which gives you time to visit their basement museum — which is only open before the show, so do arrive early.

For details and to book, go here.

The Magic Circle’s Christmas Show is their annual fundraising special event with all proceeds being donated to The Magic Circle Foundation.

Note you should book tickets in the stalls for younger children as they may not be able to see over the balcony rail. They should also be able to sit unaided in their own seats Babes in arms are not permitted and all visitors must have a ticket to enter the Headquarters.

The Magic Circle is on Stephenson Way, just a short walk from Euston and Euston Square stations. Note, because of HS2 building works, it’s much easier to get to the Magic Circle if you go via North Gower Street next to Euston Square tube station.