HS2 has shown off revised plans for Euston station, with a public consultation opening this week. The events are part of the year-long engagement programme, as the final touches are made to the proposals for the station design, and the surrounding urban realm.

Initial events were held in May and June this year when the new design for the station was revealed, updated from a previous iteration, in response to feedback from nearly 500 members of the public. The proposals are based on a less complex, more efficient, ten-platform station, which can now be built in a single stage. HS2 is now sharing changes made since then in response to feedback from the public and is also revealing new elements of the design.

The updates since spring 2022 include proposals for the southern entrance building for the London Underground, a new transport operators’ building, as well as plans for accessibility and open spaces.

The plans for a new tube entrance on the southside of Euston Road are being revised to be more fitting for its location between two Edwardian era stone buildings. They’ve also flipped the entrance around as early concept images show it facing northwards, but now a much larger entrance faces to the south on the pedestrianised Gordon Street next to the Wellcome Collection.

This will also connect with the new passageway linking the HS2 station to Euston Square tube station for the Circle/H&C/Met lines.

Some initial images of the new tube station entrance next to the HS2 station building have also been shown off — this entrance will go where the old grey office tower used to stand, to the western corner of the outside of Euston station.

Public exhibitions will take place over the next week to show off the designs

In Spring 2023, HS2 will provide the community with a further update and explain how feedback has been used to help shape the final design, which will be submitted to Camden council as part of the Schedule 17 process.

The team expects to file its Schedule 17 application in April 2023 which sets out the approval process HS2 will follow for the design and external appearance of the station, buildings, and public spaces.

The team developing the plans is made up of Arup, WSP, Grimshaw, Haptic and LDA Design, working with HS2’s Station Construction Partner, Mace Dragados JV.

Network Rail is also continuing to develop proposals for the existing Euston station and how it will link in with the new HS2 station.

Lendlease, the Government’s appointed Master Development Partner at Euston, is in the process of a separate 18-month long public consultation to seek the views of the local community about what would be of value to them in the development above the new HS2 station.