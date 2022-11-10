There’s something special about a ride in a carriage pulled by horses, and there are regular winter carriage rides through Bushy or Richmond parks in southwest London. The bracing air and smell of the horses aside, you’re also so much higher up than normal in a car or bike, and the views are that bit better.

During December, there will be regular carriage rides with Shire horses and makes for a pleasant Christmas treat.

Bushy Park carriage rides

Tickets for rides in Bushy Park cost £16 (£15+£1) per person, including mulled wine (or equivalent) and nibbles, and rides take place daily except on Christmas Day, between Saturday 17th Dec to Monday 26th December.

You need to meet in the car park next to the Pheasantry Cafe, just off the main Chestnut Avenue that runs through the centre of the park.

Children under two years can ride on an adult’s lap for free, and the rides last around 25 minutes.

Tickets can be reserved here.

If arriving by public transport, the meeting point for the carriage rides is in the middle of Bushy Park, about 20 minute’s walk from either Hampton Court or Teddington railway stations.

Richmond Park carriage rides

This is a more expensive option as it’s for an entire carriage that can carry up to six people and the rides last just over an hour.

The cost for a carriage ride is £477 for 6 six people, and the rides are available from Saturday 26th Nov to the end of the year.

Tickets can be reserved here.