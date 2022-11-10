Next Tuesday, Fuller’s pubs are offering everyone* three pints on the day for £1.77 to mark their 177th anniversary, which is timely considering the cost of living situation we’re in.

To get the voucher code, you need to sign up for their newsletter which you can do here. Warning – the form may not appear on some browsers, in which case click on this link instead.

The voucher entitles the holder to three drinks for £1.77 each – including soft drinks for those who want to join their friends but don’t want alcohol.

Drinks include pints (or halves) of

Fuller’s Frontier

Session IPA

London Pride

ESB

Oliver’s Island

Seafarers

HSB

Dark Star Hop Head

Fuller’s or Dark Star Seasonal Ales

Meantime products

Cornish Orchards Cider (bottle or draught)

125ml or 175ml glass of house/entry-level wine

Soft/hot drink alternative.

The voucher is only valid on Tuesday 15th November 2022, and just one voucher per customer.

The voucher code can be used three times to receive 3 drinks for £1.77 each, but the voucher must be redeemed in separate transactions in order to work. They tell you to check with the staff before ordering as well.

For a list of qualifying “managed pubs” in London, go here – and there’s a map if you click the “map view” button.

The full T&Cs are here.

* Yes, I know you personally don’t like Fullers or have some other objection to Fullers, but don’t go spoiling it for those who would like to have a few cheap jars in the pub.