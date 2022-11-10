The number of London buildings on Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register shrunk over the past year, although only very slightly.

In total, there are 631 entries across London on the 2022 Heritage at Risk Register, down two from last year — thanks mainly to 19 sites being saved, but 17 new sites being added.

Examples include the transformation of Boston Manor House in Brentford, set to reopen to the public in the coming months, and the rejuvenation of a historic drinking fountain near Ranger’s House in Greenwich Park.

Historic England awarded £1.47 million in repair grants to 21 historic places and sites in London on the Heritage at Risk Register over the past year. In addition, half a million pounds from the Culture Recovery Fund was granted to the former Granada/EMD Cinema in Walthamstow.

Seventeen sites in London have been added to the Register because of concerns about their condition as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development.

Emily Gee, Regional Director, Historic England said: “It is central to Historic England’s mission that we pass on to future generations the rich legacy of historic buildings and places that we have inherited from previous generations. Our Heritage at Risk programme is a key contributor to this ambition. With the help of local communities and partners, imaginative thinking and business planning, we can continue to regenerate historic places in London.”

Some of the sites removed from the register

Boston Manor House, Brentford, Hounslow (Grade I)

South Lodge to Grim’s Dyke Hotel, Old Redding, Harrow (Grade II)

Hyde Vale Fountain and cattle trough, Greenwich (Grade II)

Some of the sites added to the register

Brentford Fountain, near Western International Market, Hayes Road, Hounslow (Grade II)

Former Gaumont Palace Cinema (Dominion Centre), Wood Green Broadway N22 (Grade II*)

Church of St Bartholomew, Craven Park Road, Stamford Hill, N15 (Grade II*)

Across the rest of England, 233 entries have been removed from the Register (for positive reasons), while 175 entries have been added because of concerns about their condition.