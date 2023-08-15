If you want to learn more about the high speed maglev railway being built in Japan, then there’s an event in a couple of weeks which will interest you.

Currently under construction, the Chuo Shinkansen railway will use SCMaglev technology to connect the cities of Tokyo and Nagoya, 187 miles apart, in just 40 minutes and run at speeds up to 500 kph (311 mph).

The SCMaglev system uses superconducting electromagnets to levitate the train up off the track and propel the elevated train ahead. Levitating around 10 cm above the guideway, the absence of wheel contact allows for higher speeds than conventional high-speed rail.

Taking place in Kensington’s Japan House, there will be a chance to get first-hand experience of the SCMaglev ‘superconducting magnetic levitation’ technology developed to power Japan’s maglev trains during an interactive workshop led by staff from Central Japan Railway Company’s London office.

During the session, you can discover the remarkable physics and engineering behind magnetic levitation while interacting with hands-on models demonstrating SCMaglev technology in action.

There are two one-hour sessions on Tuesday 29th August taking place at at 2pm and 4pm. They’re free and you can book tickets from here.

This workshop is part of a series of events held in partnership with Central Japan Railway Company celebrating the 150th anniversary of rail in Japan.

Japan House London is a few minutes walk from High Street Kensington tube station, turn right as you leave the station, it’s just past the M&S.

If you want to see how fast the SCMaglev trains are…