Transport for London (TfL) says that it has completed a new block of flats that was built on the old car park opposite Blackhorse Road station in northeast London.

The development, a joint development between TfL and Barratt London, alongside Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing provides 350 new homes, with half of them offered on affordable rates.

The 350 homes have replaced a 280 space car park.

Sixty per cent of the affordable homes have been made available through shared ownership, while the other 40 per cent of homes are available at London Affordable Rent, the level of which is set by the Mayor of London.

The car-free development started construction in 2019 to a design by RMA Architects and spans across six buildings on the old car park site. The development has also delivered a new public cycle hub on Forest Road, close to the protected cycle route, along with 650 cycle parking spaces for residents and the planting of more than forty new trees.

There’s ground floor commercial space facing the main road, and a large high street supermarket chain has taken up one of the spaces.

The first residents began moving in the summer 2021, with the majority of the homes now having been sold. Around three-quarters of the homes sold – through shared ownership, Help to Buy and private sale – have been to first time buyers.

The development also generated income for TfL’s commercial property company, which can then be re-invested into the transport network.

With work now complete on the new homes at Blackhorse View, TfL and Barratt London have now started on site on their second project together, adjacent to Wembley Park Tube station. This 1.6 acre development will deliver 454 new homes, including 40 per cent affordable housing, a retail unit, and new operational space for TfL. Construction is expected to take around four and a half years, with the first people moving into these new homes in 2024.