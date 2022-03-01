Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The Science Museum’s adults-only month late-night returns this month, with a focus on Ancient Greece and its free exhibition, Ancient Greeks: Science and Wisdom.

On the night, a range of events, activities and talks will explore everything from ancient astronomy and constellations to modern cinematic retellings of classical theatre.

And there’s beer and wine from the bars dotted around the museum.

There will also be a chance to make mathematically marvellous music and find out more about how Pythagoras discovered octaves before turning a hand to creating heavenly harmonies. Those feeling philosophical can get hands-on with an interactive installation exploring the nature of reality, inspired by Plato’s Cave.

Interactive workshops and debates will demonstrate the influence of ancient Greek culture on the contemporary world. Find out the uncomfortable truth about the influence of Greco-Roman antiquity on modern hate groups; or go on an odyssey through Medicine: The Wellcome Galleries to uncover the ancient Greek history hidden in the Science Museum Group Collection.

Visitors to the adults-only, late-night opening are required to pre-book their free or VIP timed tickets in advance from here.

The standard ticket is free, and doors open at 6:45pm.

The VIP tickets cost £10, and get priority entry from 6:15pm, a welcome drink in the Energy Cafe and 15% discount in the shops.

Lates at the Science Museum takes place on Wednesday 30th March.

