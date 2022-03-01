My monthly roundup of ten excellent exhibitions to visit during March 2022 while you’re struggling with Lent.

Fashion and Textile Museum, Bermondsey

Adults: £12.65 | Concessions: £11.55 | Students: £10.45 | Children under 12: Free

(note: closes on 12th March)

In the mid-1960s a handful of Chelsea boutiques sparked a fashion revolution. Freed and fuelled by creative exploration and experimentation, they began selling radical clothing to the counterculture youth. Their outrageously flamboyant designs were inspired by romantic ideas of the past; Byron-esque frilled shirts were paired with Regency brocades and plush velvet trousers were mixed with influences from Morocco and the Far East. They blurred gender boundaries with increasingly androgynous styles, creating an explosion of colour, pattern and decoration.

Barbican Arts Centre, Barbican

FREE

(note: closes 21st March)

From placards carried at demonstrations to never-seen-before photographs documenting London’s gay scene over the past 40 years, the items are drawn from Bishopsgate Institute’s extensive Special Collections and Archives present the stories of individuals, collectives and organisations who fought for social, political and cultural change.

The Fan Museum, Greenwich

Adults: £5.00 | Concessions: £3.00 | Children (age 7-12): £3.00

This exhibition features more than seventy European fans incorporating both handmade and machine lace leaves dating from the 18th century to the present day. Highlights include a spectacular late-19th century folding fan with an intricate lace seascape fashioned by Belgian lacemaker, Jenny Minne-Dansaert, and a fine quality Brussels lace fan mounted on blonde tortoiseshell sticks enriched with gold, diamonds and enamelling by maison Fabergé.

Victoria and Albert Museum, South Kensington

Adults: £20 | Children (0-11): Free | Concessions: £17 | Members: Free

This exhibition explores master goldsmith, Carl Fabergé – who symbolised Russian craftsmanship, luxury and elegance – and the Anglo-Russian relationship which saw the opening of a London branch in 1903.

With a focus on Fabergé’s Edwardian high society clientele, the exhibition will shine a light on his triumphs in Britain as well as a global fascination with the joyful opulence of his creations. Three of his legendary Imperial Easter Eggs will go on display for the first time in the UK as part of the exhibition’s dramatic finalé.

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

FREE

‘The Blue Boy’ represents the best of 18th-century British art. It is Gainsborough’s eloquent response to the legacy of Van Dyck and grand manner portraiture. It is a proud demonstration by Gainsborough of what painting can achieve. The popularity and influence of the painting have made it an icon, which has been quoted by contemporary artists and referenced in Hollywood films.

Barbican Music Library, Barbican

FREE

True is The Dream explores the photography of Derek D’Souza, who has captured extraordinary and insightful glimpses of one of Britain’s most revered groups – and frontman Paul Weller – over 4 decades.

Natural History Museum, South Kensington

Adults: £15.50 | Children (4-16): £9.25 | Concessions: £12.50 | Art Fund: £7.95

Gaze through the lens of some of the world’s best wildlife photographers and marvel at the beauty of our planet.

Displayed alongside insights from Museum scientists and experts, the images will inspire and astound, leaving visitors with a deeper understanding of the issues facing nature and the actions we need to take to protect it.

Science Museum, South Kensington

FREE

A new special display, Stephen Hawking at Work, will give an insight into the working life of the world-renowned theoretical physicist. Come and marvel at the extraordinary contents of Hawking’s office which was acquired for the nation by the Science Museum Group in May 2021.

Highlight objects going on display for the first time include a rare copy of Hawking’s PhD thesis, his wheelchair and Hawking’s most treasured office possession—a blackboard filled with academic doodles and jokes.

British Museum, Bloomsbury

Adult: £20 | Concessions, students & 16-18 years: £18 | Children: Free

Shrouded in layers of speculation and folklore, this iconic British monument has spurred myths and legends that persist today. In this special exhibition, the British Museum will reveal the secrets of Stonehenge, shining a light on its purpose, cultural power and the people that created it.

Following the story of Britain and Europe from 4000 to 1000 BC, you’ll learn about the restless and highly connected age of Stonehenge – a period of immense transformation and radical ideas that changed society forever.

Saatchi Gallery, Chelsea

Adults: £8 | Concessions: £5 | Children under 10: FREE

America in Crisis brings together 40 leading American photographers and over 120 works exploring social change in the U.S from the 1960s till today.

Despite the proliferation of “fake news” in recent years, the role of photography as a means to record, and to “bear witness”, retains more relevancy today than ever before. America in Crisis explores the similarities and differences between two eras in recent American history through the photographs produced during each pivotal period. Explored within this exhibition are deeply rooted national debates concerning gun control and racial inequality, as well as topics of global impact such as the digital revolution and the climate crisis.

