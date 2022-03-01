Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

For the first time since it arrived in Greenwich back in 1954, visitors to the Cutty Sark are able to climb up the ship’s mask rigging and see the sights from up high.

The ascent will start with a briefing in the glazed space underneath the ship’s hull, and then visitors will be taken up to the main deck and onto the ship’s ratlines to climb up its shrouds, just as hundreds of sailors did during Cutty Sark’s long career at sea.

You descend via a zip line. All told, the event lasts around an hour.

There are two climbing options, the standard, and a Plus option that allows you to climb a bit higher, up and out on to the Lower Topsail Yard.

The standard climb ranges in price from £41 for adults (from £26 for children, and from £31 for young adults), while the Plus climb is an additional £10.

Warning – when booking, before selecting the price, click on the (not at all obvious) “Date and Time” button at the top of the price list, otherwise the page shows an exceptionally unhelpful error message.

You can book here.

(c) Royal Museums Greenwich

For safety reasons, while you climb up the ropes, you’ll have a safety harness to prevent you from falling. Tickets also include general admission to Cutty Sark, and you can visit the ship at any time on the day of your climb.

For the specific terms and conditions, go here. You cannot take photos while climbing, so don’t even think about that.

