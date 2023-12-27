The 50-year old replica of The Golden Hinde sailing ship is having a special offer on visits for a few weeks in January, where you can pay what you want to visit.

Typically, entry to visit the replica ship would cost from £6 for adults to £18 for a family. However, as the ship is undergoing restoration maintenance work at the moment, they’re offering a pay what you want offer in January.

The offer is valid between 8th and 31st January 2024, and although you need to book a free ticket in advance, you pay what you want on the way out.

It’s a good opportunity for Londoners who haven’t visited before because, well, it’s always there to pay a visit without breaking the post-Christmas depleted bank account.

You can book your tickets here.

The Golden Hinde is open daily from 10am to 5pm and is a short walk from London Bridge on the south side of the Thames, just around the corner from Borough Market and the free to visit Southwark Cathedral.

The Clink Prison Museum is also nearby if you fancy something a bit different.