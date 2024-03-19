Tate Modern’s long-running and very popular art installation of mirrors and lights created by Yayoi Kusama will be open late through April to give people a last chance to visit.

It’s one of those exhibitions that captured people’s imaginations, and queues to visit the two boxes and stand in the mirror spaces could be quite lengthy at times, even for ticket holders.

Candidly, I was somewhat underwhelmed, but maybe the hype had led me to expect more than was on offer.

But all good things have to come to an end, and the exhibition will close on 28th April 2024. However, thanks to its popularity, it will open late to 8pm every night throughout April.

Admission:

Adults: £10

Children (12+): £5

Children (<12): Free

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here because they tend to sell fairly fast.