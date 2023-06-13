Maybe not the most obvious place for a tourist bus tour, but Barking and Dagenham council is now offering free bus tours of their patch.

On this tour, you can find out about the Gascoigne neighbourhood, the new Barking Riverside station, and the housing for creatives, A House for Artists.

The bus tour will let visitors know about Barking and Dagenham’s latest projects and visitors will be told about the borough’s history, with places like Barking Abbey (built in 666) and Eastbury Manor House (completed in 1573) as part of the route.

All the tours will begin at Barking Town Hall at 10am and will last for 2.5 hours.

Tickets are on a first come first served basis, and need to be booked from here.

