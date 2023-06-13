Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Maybe not the most obvious place for a tourist bus tour, but Barking and Dagenham council is now offering free bus tours of their patch.

On this tour, you can find out about the Gascoigne neighbourhood, the new Barking Riverside station, and the housing for creatives, A House for Artists.

The bus tour will let visitors know about Barking and Dagenham’s latest projects and visitors will be told about the borough’s history, with places like Barking Abbey (built in 666) and Eastbury Manor House (completed in 1573) as part of the route.

All the tours will begin at Barking Town Hall at 10am and will last for 2.5 hours.

Tickets are on a first come first served basis, and need to be booked from here.

Current tour dates

  • Friday 16th June
  • Thursday 29th June
  • Tuesday 4th July
  • Wednesday 26th July
  • Friday 4th August
  • Wednesday 20th August
  • Thursday 7th September
  • Friday 29th September
  • Wednesday 4th October
  • Friday 20th October
