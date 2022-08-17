There’s a sizeable exhibition of football memorabilia belonging to the London footballer, Harry Kane in the Museum of London at the moment – and it includes what looks like a rugby ball in the display.

The display captures Kane’s early years as a football fan and aspiring player, following him to play for three London clubs – Leyton Orient, Millwall and Tottenham Hotspur- through to his international career as captain of a history-making England side.

It’s the sort of display that will appeal hugely to football fans, but even this football agnostic found it an interesting collection and demonstration of the accolades a sportsman can collect in their career.

It’ll be obvious to football fans, but personally, I wasn’t aware there’s such a big thing about collecting football shirts and framing them for display, but they do look quite appropriate here. There are display cases full of trophies and golden boots. Kane’s MBE, awarded in March 2019 for ‘services to sport’ is also here, as is what initially looks like a rugby ball, but turns out to be an American Football, a gift from NFL star, Tom Brady.

A nice touch is that the floor is artificial grass, so it feels a bit more like a football pitch. Alongside personal items, the display includes a changing room space where visitors can listen to Kane’s pre-match playlist.

It’s a large display, much larger than I expected, and I could see a good number of people being enthralled while looking at the display on my visit.

The exhibition, Harry Kane: I want to play football is open until the 4th December, which is also when the Museum of London closes for its move to the new museum site in Smithfields, and reopens in 2026.