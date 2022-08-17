Kurt Geiger, the footwear and accessories retailer is launching a range of Transport for London (TfL) inspired handbags and more, as part of a tie-up with TfL.

The initial ten-piece collection focuses on some of Kurt Geiger London’s most popular styles, featuring cardholders, a cross body, a structured tote and reworked versions of the bestselling ‘Multi Cross Body’ and ‘Leather Kensington’ bags, replacing the brand’s rainbow with TfL’s prominent London Underground Line colours.

Ellen Sankey, TfL’s Brand Licensing Manager says: “As two brands both born in London, it is great to see Kurt Geiger use our iconic assets in such a creative way. We both share a dedication to high quality design and through this partnership we look forward to seeing people wearing a little piece (or two) of the city wherever they may be. Collaborations such as this are a great example of how the TfL brand translates through quality products the very feeling of what it is to visit, to be in or be part of London”

The collaboration was brokered by TSBA Group, TfL’s global licensing agent.

The collection is available on their website, and at a number of Kurt Geiger stores, including Westfield London in White City, Stratford and in Brighton, and ranges between £49 – £269.

Apart from the use of the tube line colours, there’s also the tube roundel on each of the items being sold.