Published by By Ian Mansfield London News No Comments ↓

Kurt Geiger, the footwear and accessories retailer is launching a range of Transport for London (TfL) inspired handbags and more, as part of a tie-up with TfL.

(c) Kurt Geiger

The initial ten-piece collection focuses on some of Kurt Geiger London’s most popular styles, featuring cardholders, a cross body, a structured tote and reworked versions of the bestselling ‘Multi Cross Body’ and ‘Leather Kensington’ bags, replacing the brand’s rainbow with TfL’s prominent London Underground Line colours.

Ellen Sankey, TfL’s Brand Licensing Manager says: “As two brands both born in London, it is great to see Kurt Geiger use our iconic assets in such a creative way. We both share a dedication to high quality design and through this partnership we look forward to seeing people wearing a little piece (or two) of the city wherever they may be. Collaborations such as this are a great example of how the TfL brand translates through quality products the very feeling of what it is to visit, to be in or be part of London”

The collaboration was brokered by TSBA Group, TfL’s global licensing agent.

The collection is available on their website, and at a number of Kurt Geiger stores, including Westfield London in White City, Stratford and in Brighton, and ranges between £49 – £269.

Apart from the use of the tube line colours, there’s also the tube roundel on each of the items being sold.

(c) Kurt Geiger

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London News