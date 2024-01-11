You can stand underneath a giant jellyfish in central London for the month ahead, as one hangs over your head in the Outernet video screen.

It’s part of a video installation commissioned by Greenpeace to highlight species extinction, taking its inspiration from the remarkable Immortal Jellyfish which can regenerate and begin its life cycle over and over again.

With your perspective as if you’re standing deep under the sea, with the glimmer of the sun above your head as hundreds of jellyfish float around you, and then one swims over your head and pulsates around you. It’s almost alien in appearance, a reminder of their strange beauty.

Directed by Roland Lane, produced by Cinesite and supported by Greenpeace and Arts Council England, the film “highlights the wonders of nature whilst also emphasising its fragility, delivering an important message: there is hope, not all is lost, life can recover…. but we must act now.”

The short 8-minute film plays at Outernet next to Tottenham Court Road tube station at 11am, 6pm and 9pm every day until 10th February 2024.

Greenpeace ambassadors will also be on site from 13th-14th January and 6th-7th February.