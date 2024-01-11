You can stand underneath a giant jellyfish in central London for the month ahead, as one hangs over your head in the Outernet video screen.

It’s part of a video installation commissioned by Greenpeace to highlight species extinction, taking its inspiration from the remarkable Immortal Jellyfish which can regenerate and begin its life cycle over and over again.

With your perspective as if you’re standing deep under the sea, with the glimmer of the sun above your head as hundreds of jellyfish float around you, and then one swims over your head and pulsates around you. It’s almost alien in appearance, a reminder of their strange beauty.

Directed by Roland Lane, produced by Cinesite and supported by Greenpeace and Arts Council England, the film “highlights the wonders of nature whilst also emphasising its fragility, delivering an important message: there is hope, not all is lost, life can recover…. but we must act now.”

The short 8-minute film plays at Outernet next to Tottenham Court Road tube station at 11am, 6pm and 9pm every day until 10th February 2024.

Greenpeace ambassadors will also be on site from 13th-14th January and 6th-7th February.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Art News