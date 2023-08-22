There will be a free Batman exhibition in central London next month to mark the 15th anniversary of the Dark Knight movie, and Warner Bros’ own 100th anniversary. The three-day exhibition, Batman Unmasked is set to take fans on a journey through the Caped Crusader’s legendary history, descending into an immersive Batcave and showcasing releases spanning from 1989 to 2022.

Tickets will be released this coming Friday (25th Aug).

(c) Warner Bros

Alongside Batcycles from The Dark Knight (2008) and The Batman (2022), it will feature props and costumes that have never been seen together, and that were used by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson.

Over 100 comics and the brand-new Batman Day special edition comics (Batman/Catwoman: Prelude to Gotham War and Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1) will also be available to view in a special comic book area.

The pop-up will be open from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th September 2023, with the Sunday set aside for a family day with children’s activities.

Tickets will be released from here on Friday 25th August, and although the tickets are said to be free, there’s with an admin charge of £3.50 per ticket.

Maybe they’ve been taking tips from the Joker who said: “If you’re good at something, never do it for free.”

The pop-up exhibition will take place at 180 Piccadilly, the former Air France building next to Fortnum and Mason. It’s roughly halfway between Green Park and Piccadilly Circus tube stations.

Additional walk-in entry will be available each day on a limited basis.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert