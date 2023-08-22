There will be a free Batman exhibition in central London next month to mark the 15th anniversary of the Dark Knight movie, and Warner Bros’ own 100th anniversary. The three-day exhibition, Batman Unmasked is set to take fans on a journey through the Caped Crusader’s legendary history, descending into an immersive Batcave and showcasing releases spanning from 1989 to 2022.

Tickets will be released this coming Friday (25th Aug).

Alongside Batcycles from The Dark Knight (2008) and The Batman (2022), it will feature props and costumes that have never been seen together, and that were used by Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson.

Over 100 comics and the brand-new Batman Day special edition comics (Batman/Catwoman: Prelude to Gotham War and Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1) will also be available to view in a special comic book area.

The pop-up will be open from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th September 2023, with the Sunday set aside for a family day with children’s activities.

Tickets will be released from here on Friday 25th August, and although the tickets are said to be free, there’s with an admin charge of £3.50 per ticket.

Maybe they’ve been taking tips from the Joker who said: “If you’re good at something, never do it for free.”

The pop-up exhibition will take place at 180 Piccadilly, the former Air France building next to Fortnum and Mason. It’s roughly halfway between Green Park and Piccadilly Circus tube stations.

Additional walk-in entry will be available each day on a limited basis.