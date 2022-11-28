Making its European debut, a dinosaur that’s four times heavier than Dippy the Diplodocus is coming to the Natural History Museum next spring.

The aptly named Titanosaur, the most complete gigantic dinosaur ever discovered will be in London for 9 months on its first ever visit to Europe. Barely fitting inside the museum’s enormous 9-metre-high Waterhouse gallery, the sheer scale of this prehistoric beast is enough to dwarf even the tallest of humans.

The example of Titanosaur that’s coming to London is Patagotitan mayorum. First discovered in Argentina in 2008 and unearthed in 2013, it’s is thought to be a young adult who would have been 37 meters from head to tail, and weighed around 60 tons — more than nine African elephants.

The researchers who worked on the discovery said at the time: “Given the size of these bones, which surpass any of the previously known giant animals, the new dinosaur is the largest animal known that walked on Earth”.

And Titanosaur will be in London next year.

To accompany the dinosaur, there will be an exhibition showing how a creature of this colossal size could have survived and thrived on Earth. You’ll be able to stand next to a Titanosaur femur bone, look between the eyes of a gigantic sauropod skull, and get close enough to smell dinosaur poo.

Dr Alex Burch, Director of Public Programmes at the Museum says, “We are so excited that Patagotitan, the most complete giant dinosaur ever discovered, is making its European debut here at the Natural History Museum, the home of the dinosaur. Our fascination with dinosaurs provides the ideal opportunity to inspire and inform the next generation about the natural world, and empower them to act for the planet.”

The Titanosaur will go on show in the Natural History Museum on 31st March 2023, and will be here until the end of the year.

Advance tickets are available now from here.

Adult: £16 | Children: £9 | Family: £27.25 – £47.25

Just keep an eye out for nannies!

The cast of Patagotitan mayorum has been provided to the Museum by the Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio (MEF), Argentina.