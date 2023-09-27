The public ballot for tickets to attend Wimbledon 2024 has opened, so you can apply for tickets to attend next year’s tennis championships.

To apply, you need to have an account on the myWIMBLEDON website to enter the ballot, but that’s free to register for — and you can do so here. The ballot entry itself is here, and successful ballot applicants will be notified via email that they won from November 2023.

The ballot closes on Tuesday 10th October 2023, but as it’s a ballot, there’s no rush to apply, as everyone has equal chances of being chosen. You can only make one application per household, and you have to be on the Electoral Roll at the address you provide. You can apply for up to two tickets for yourself and a guest.

Requesting tickets for specific days or courts is impossible, as the days and courts offered are chosen randomly – but you would be offered tickets to either Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court or No.3 Court for a single day.

Successful applicants will receive an offer for either one pair of tickets, or two single tickets (i.e., the seats will not be adjacent). Two single tickets are only balloted once all pairs have been offered.

The Championships will take place from 1st to 13th July 2024.

In the meantime, there are also regular tours of the Wimbledon tennis grounds throughout the year except during the Championships fortnight.

