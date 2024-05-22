An industrial basement space in central London is thumping and glowing, having been filled with an exhibition exploring the intersection of art and sound.

It also exposes you to the strangest response to Kraftwerk’s music you will ever see.

Based on music released by the independent music and arts group The Vinyl Factory, the exhibition brings together musicians and artists to provide what can best be described as an “experience.”

Filling the basement is a slightly disorienting series of rooms, each filled with unique artworks, either video or static. In such a wide range, some are a bit too abstract and I wasn’t the only one to wander through quickly, but others are extraordinary.

You can at times feel slightly stunned, in a good way, at the fusion of light and noise.

Candidly, most of the video art is just too slow to experience in full, but one room, which takes a real lecture and films it is not just visually arresting but also shows how a nightclub responded to some early Kraftwerk music, and I bet that before clicking on THIS LINK, you’d never guess what you will see.

It is as the lecturer says, it’s a joy to know this exists.

Easy to miss, but please don’t at the very end of the exhibition, as you slightly double-back on yourself, is a tonic to the noise and light you’ve just experienced. It is a calming incense-filled space with ambient music that is actually really relaxing. Adding to the relaxing effect is that you take your shoes off before entering, so you’re walking over a surface as soft as the atmosphere around you.

As an exhibition mixing so many different artists and musicians, there are a couple of duds, but the impressive hits more than make up for them.

The exhibition, The Vinyl Factory – Reverb is at 180 Studios on Strand until 28th September 2024.

Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

Peak times:

Standard: £25 | Concessions: £15 | Children under 12: Free

Off-peak times:

Standard: £20 | Concessions: £15 | Children under 12: Free

A note: entry is on the side of the building, on Surrey Street, and is down a flight of stairs. There is step-free access, which can be arranged when you visit, but it’s also best to contact them in advance with details of your ticket date/time so they can ensure access is available.