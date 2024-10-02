A motoring spectacle will fill Pall Mall with vintage and sportscars

A date for motorhead diaries, as for one day next month, the entire of Pall Mall in central London will be filled with a range of vintage and modern sportscars.

The road will be closed to road vehicles — of the moving sort — and filled with road vehicles on static display ahead of the annual London to Brighton veteran car run. The inaugural staging of the St James’s Motoring Spectacle will showcase many of the Veteran Car Run stars, but also the present and future on wheels.

The event follows similar previous events that have taken place on the eve of the Veteran Car Run on Regent Street. It will showcase everything from the earliest motorcars and motorcycles to the latest hypercars while bringing the event to the Royal Automobile Club’s doorstep.

It’s also free to visit.

The St James’s Motoring Spectacle will take place on Saturday 2nd November, and will be divided into four zones:

Zone 1 – Veteran Car Concours

Nearly 80 of the historic cars will set out for Brighton less than 24 hours will take part in the Veteran Car Concours, a central element among the Motoring Spectacle activities.

Zone 2 – Educational Feature

Here, the focus is on the latest transportation breakthroughs, looking at crucial elements such as alternative transmissions, sustainability and motion engineering.

Zone 3 – Heritage Exhibits

Visitors will travel through a timeline of automotive history, from horse-drawn carriages, early electric vehicles and internal combustion cars, all the way to modern electric power, hydrogen fuels and future developments. Motoring milestones are celebrated with special display vehicles which include 130 years since the first production motorcycle, 125 years of Fiat and Renault, and 50 years of the Volkswagen Golf.

Zone 4 – Innovation and Design

The final zone features fabulous supercars and hypercars – the modern-day equivalents of the cutting-edge technology the vehicles on the Veteran Car Run embodied when new. This is a rare opportunity to view these exclusive machines up-close and to understand how they work utilising modern technology.

Full details are here.