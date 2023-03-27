A “castle” built over 200 years ago in South Dulwich has been under conservation work for the past few years, and will open to the public next weekend with free tours of the building.

Kingswood House was built in 1811, but its most famous owner was John Johnston who bought it in 1891 and added the stone facade and castle battlements that now make it so distinctive. As Johnston was also the inventor of Bovril, the house gained the nickname locally of Bovril Castle.

The home was later owned by Sir William Vestey, but was compulsorily purchased in 1956 by the Borough of Camberwell, later Southwark Council, to use as a community centre and library. Later also used for conferences and weddings, but it has been empty for several years after the library closed. Until now — as it has been taken on by Kingswood Arts to run the building as a community arts centre.

The newly restored building will be opening its doors to the public for the first time in many years next weekend — with a weekend of opening events.

On Saturday 8th April they will be opening the doors and grounds for everyone to come and see the new look Kingswood, find out more about their plans for the building and enjoy some easter family fun.

On Sunday 9th April they will be launching a new social history project alongside the Friends of Kingswood House and the Social Change Agency. This will be a deep dive into local history, unveiling the secrets of Kingswood’s history.

They will be conducting free tours on the Sunday at 10am, noon and 2pm – which need to be booked in advance from here.

The rest of the events will take place on both days from 10am to 5pm – with details here.