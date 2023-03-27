Published by By Ian Mansfield Transport News 1 Comment ↓

The critical piece of London transport infrastructure that’s the London Cable Car won’t be running over the Easter weekend as the RMT union has called a strike over pay and conditions.

Of the 27 staff working on the London Cable Car, 26 voted in the strike ballot, and all voted in favour of strike action.

As a result, the staff at the London Cable Car will be on strike all day from Friday 7th April through to the end of Monday 10th April. That’s the entire Easter weekend, when the IFS Cloud Cable Car would usually expect to be busy with tourists.

Although there will be much amusement at the transport implications in the area — it is worth noting that the Jubilee line in North Greenwich won’t run on the Friday morning – which would have meant the Cable Car would be useful as a legitimate transport option.

The cable car is managed by staff employed by Mace, who provide the front-of-house services, security and maintenance.

