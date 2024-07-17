The London Buzz – 17th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Lambeth Council plan to send homeless to Dover and Luton to lower hotel spend Standard

A grandmother says she may sue Haringey Council after tripping on a “wobbly” paving stone it was repeatedly warned about. Islington Gazette

Londoners who concrete over their gardens should be charged for doing so and given incentives to remove paving, a report to the mayor has recommended. The Guardian

Sadiq Khan has granted permission for 300 new homes to be built on London’s Green Belt, arguing that the project will deliver a “clear public benefit”. OnLondon

Plans for music to be played at a street food market in Cutty Sark Gardens have been thrown out by Greenwich Council after complaints from residents and local councillors. Greenwich Wire

Coldplay are said to be considering ditching a traditional tour for a 10-night residency at Wembley Stadium to support the release of their new album ‘Moon Music’. Bang Premier and in other music news Billie Eilish is struggling to sell out London 02 arena gigs as fans boycott her UK tour due to the ‘extortionate’ cost. London Economic

Supporters of protest group Youth Demand have been arrested in central London after the group announced plans to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament. ITV

A woman in Walworth has collected over 100 pieces of rubble from the Aylesbury Estate demolition and made art to ensure the residents’ history is not forgotten. Southwark News

Data watchdog reprimands Hackney Council over cyber attack ITVX

Air pollution at three of the four automatic air quality monitoring sites in Camden is down from previous yearly levels, but Euston Road still exceeds the legal limit for nitrogen dioxide (NO2). Fitzrovia News

Hundreds of people have called for more peak time buses for schoolchildren and commuters on a service described as a “ghost” route. Local Times

Croydon vows to finally sort out its bus shelters – but passengers say it’s all taking too long South London Press

London boroughs boosting cargo bikes for last-mile deliveries

Stratford station redevelopment on track with design contract award

From Rockets to Rowing – The UK’s largest private space memorabilia collection

London’s Pocket Parks: Natural History Museum, SW7

Abram Games, Six Decades of Design – Naomi Games will be exploring the work of artist Abram Games. Details

Keats House After Hours – An opportunity to visit Keats House after hours on a summer evening, as they extend their opening hours for one night only. Details

