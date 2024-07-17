The London Buzz – 17th July 2024
Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:
Lambeth Council plan to send homeless to Dover and Luton to lower hotel spend Standard
A grandmother says she may sue Haringey Council after tripping on a “wobbly” paving stone it was repeatedly warned about. Islington Gazette
Londoners who concrete over their gardens should be charged for doing so and given incentives to remove paving, a report to the mayor has recommended. The Guardian
Sadiq Khan has granted permission for 300 new homes to be built on London’s Green Belt, arguing that the project will deliver a “clear public benefit”. OnLondon
Plans for music to be played at a street food market in Cutty Sark Gardens have been thrown out by Greenwich Council after complaints from residents and local councillors. Greenwich Wire
Coldplay are said to be considering ditching a traditional tour for a 10-night residency at Wembley Stadium to support the release of their new album ‘Moon Music’. Bang Premier and in other music news Billie Eilish is struggling to sell out London 02 arena gigs as fans boycott her UK tour due to the ‘extortionate’ cost. London Economic
Supporters of protest group Youth Demand have been arrested in central London after the group announced plans to disrupt the State Opening of Parliament. ITV
A woman in Walworth has collected over 100 pieces of rubble from the Aylesbury Estate demolition and made art to ensure the residents’ history is not forgotten. Southwark News
Data watchdog reprimands Hackney Council over cyber attack ITVX
Air pollution at three of the four automatic air quality monitoring sites in Camden is down from previous yearly levels, but Euston Road still exceeds the legal limit for nitrogen dioxide (NO2). Fitzrovia News
Hundreds of people have called for more peak time buses for schoolchildren and commuters on a service described as a “ghost” route. Local Times
Croydon vows to finally sort out its bus shelters – but passengers say it’s all taking too long South London Press
This news roundup is delivered at 5pm daily via Substack – sign up for free here.
And from ianVisits:
London boroughs boosting cargo bikes for last-mile deliveries
Stratford station redevelopment on track with design contract award
From Rockets to Rowing – The UK’s largest private space memorabilia collection
London’s Pocket Parks: Natural History Museum, SW7
Some things to do in London tomorrow:
Abram Games, Six Decades of Design – Naomi Games will be exploring the work of artist Abram Games. Details
Keats House After Hours – An opportunity to visit Keats House after hours on a summer evening, as they extend their opening hours for one night only. Details
