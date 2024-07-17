London boroughs boosting cargo bikes for last-mile deliveries

Five London boroughs have been awarded £180,000 by the Mayor of London’s Air Quality Fund to help more businesses switch to cargo bikes for their local deliveries.

Businesses in the five London boroughs – Westminster, Newham, Tower Hamlets, Hackney and the City of London – can apply for grants towards the costs of switching from vans to cargo bikes for deliveries, work and travel.

The Zero Emissions Network is operating the project and will also see its cargo bike share scheme, where bikes are available to rent by the minute from local docking stations, improved and expanded to new areas in the five boroughs.

With over 3,000 residents and business members, the Zero Emissions Network (ZEN) is already helping nearly 100 businesses switch to cargo or e-bikes in Hackney and Tower Hamlets. The network also offers free advice and services to help people switch to low-emission transport.

In addition, Zero Emissions Network (ZEN) has been offered a further £704,000 by the Mayor’s Air Quality Fund to develop a number of new projects in the five boroughs, including a pilot to use sustainable transport for last-mile deliveries, business engagement to get more businesses using sustainable transport and running events to encourage people to reduce emissions from transport.

Residents and businesses can apply here.