Stratford station redevelopment on track with design contract award

An ambition for a major redevelopment of Stratford station in East London has taken a step forward after a contract was awarded to develop potential options for the station and oversite development.

Preliminary plans to redevelop the station, which is now the UK’s sixth busiest station, have been under way since 2021. Thanks to the huge changes in the area since the London Olympics, the station is very overcrowded and poorly laid out for the volume of people using it.

Early design consultancy work led to the latest decision, which was to award a large design contract to Arup to flesh out the plans. The team working on the project also includes Grimshaw and 5th Studio, alongside BAM, Corderoy, make:good, and Kanda Consulting.

They will partner with the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), Network Rail, Transport for London, Places for London, and Newham Council.

The outcome of the latest stage of the project will be the delivery of an enhanced strategic outline business case and design for the station and its surrounding areas.

The team will focus on developing affordable and deliverable solutions to the station’s capacity challenges, as well as improving the experience for the thousands of passengers using the station every day. The redevelopment plans will also consider how station upgrades can be integrated with the delivery of thousands of new homes and significant new employment space. These proposals will sit alongside improvements to the public realm, including new connections that will improve the town centre and better stitch together the wider Stratford community.

Arup will provide a range of economic and engineering disciplines and support the project sponsors with the business case used to secure investment in the project.

Grimshaw will focus on design options for the station, while architectural firm 5th Studio will lead on masterplanning, exploring connectivity, the public realm and the potential for further development in the area.

The scale of transformation needed has previously been described as being “similar to what has been seen at Kings Cross and London Bridge”.

The work is expected to be completed by late summer 2025.

After that, it’s down to securing approval and, of course, the funding to pay for it.

Andrew Nothstine, Director of Urban Development and Mobility at Arup, said: “Arup has a long relationship with Stratford station, having worked on its redesign 25 years ago which supported a wave of growth across the community. Today, there is an urgent need to plan for the next major reimagining of the station and its local surroundings. We’ve formed an expert team to realise this project’s vision, combining our station design, engineering, urban development, sustainability, transport planning and urban design expertise with the skills of Grimshaw, 5th Studio, BAM, make:good, Kanda Consulting and Corderoy.”