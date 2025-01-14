The London Buzz – 14th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

Local Freeview channel for London, which launched in 2014 will close on Sunday evening as uncertainty over the future of local TV channels on Freeview persists. RXTV

Only 5% of tenants living on the six ‘regeneration’ estates in Lambeth have been able to move into new homes built by the failed Homes for Lambeth. Brixton Buzz

More than a tenth of all homes for rent in Greater London fail to meet the national minimum Decent Homes Standard, and roughly half of those are in a state of disrepair that poses a serious risk to the health and safety of those living in them, OnLondon

A Russian financier has lost a tax dispute over his £5.75million London home after claiming the property was partly commercial – meaning he paid a vastly reduced level of stamp duty. Daily Mail

Behind the scenes: The Port of London Authority’s role in the Mayor of London’s New Year’s Eve Fireworks 2024 PLA Blog

Thousands of London’s poorest residents will have to pay council tax for the first time due to the extent of the cash crisis in the capital’s town halls. Standard

Residents were left “shocked” and “angry” after dumped e-bikes completely blocked a road by Waterloo Station last week. South London Press

A former Metropolitan Police doctor has pleaded not guilty to stalking Labour MP Dame Emily Thornberry over a period of almost two years. BBC News

The proposal for the major development in Earl’s Court has received more than 400 objections. Fulham SW6

