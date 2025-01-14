Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to Train Sim World
The railway simulator Train Sim World has announced that it will soon add Thomas and Friends to the add-ons so everyone can play at being Thomas.
Unlike previous Add-ons, the gameplay here will be entirely story-driven, with a fun narrative that follows the adventures of Thomas and his friends during their visit to the West Somerset Railway.
When released later this year, the Thomas Add-on will require both Train Sim World 5 and the West Somerset Railway route Add-on, and will include Thomas the Tank Engine, Annie, Clarabel, Diesel and the Troublesome Trucks.
The West Somerset Railway route Add-on, which was remastered back in February, is also available on all platforms to buy in preparation for this future Add-on.
In addition, Thomas and all of his friends can travel on any route in Train Sim World 5, which features railways worldwide, by using the Free Roam Add-On.
So in theory, you could run Thomas over the London Overground.
Toot! Toot!
