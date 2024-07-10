The London Buzz – 10th July 2024

Today’s round-up of what’s happening in London:

Blackwall and Silvertown Tunnel tolls set to be £4 for car drivers Greenwich Wire and – how to avoid paying the Blackwall and Silvertown tunnel toll Standard

A manhunt is under way for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford, from Enfield, after the deaths of three women in Bushey Sky News

Lambeth Council’s chief executive, who was arrested and charged last month with a series of driving and drug offences, has resigned from his position at the London borough. Local Gov Lawyer

A man has been stabbed on a bus in south London after confronting a passenger who was sitting with his feet on the seats. Independent

What’s Filming in London? – July 2024 Film London but Production for the latest Bridget Jones sequel is reportedly causing issues for a number of big name celebrities who live near the filming location. Standard

First peek at room behind Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony BBC News

Plans for 700 new homes in Woolwich one step closer after developer site purchase confirmed South London Press however – Sadiq Khan London Plan is inhibiting housing supply, Assembly hears OnLondon

A group of Hackney residents marched on the Town Hall recently to demand an end to longstanding disrepair and accessibility issues on their council estate. Hackney Citizen

A cycle shop in South Tottenham has been completely gutted by fire after an electric bicycle battery burst into flames. Standard

New York British consulate told under Tories ‘not to support businesses from London’, deputy mayor reveals OnLondon

Housing associations unable to take on hundreds of affordable homes in London Fitzrovia News

“Tough decisions” will need to be taken after Waltham Forest Council overspent by more than £18million last year, the leader has said. Yellow Advertiser

And from ianVisits:

Tickets Alert: Visit the Earl’s Court development site

Exhibitions at Lambeth Palace showcases women priests and female literature

London’s Pocket Parks: Oak Lane Cemetery, TW1

Some things to do in London tomorrow:

City Beerfest – City Beerfest brings together a selection of top brewers, a variety of food stalls, and live music. Details

Relics of Old London – An illustrated talk to find out more about the Society of Photographic Relics of Old London’s striking collection. Details

Waiting Game: the untold story of the women who served the Tudor queens – In this lecture, Nicola Clark explores the daily lives of ladies-in-waiting, revealing the secrets of recruitment, costume, what they ate, where (and with whom) they slept. Details

Open evenings at the Charterhouse Gardens – The usually private gardens at The Charterhouse will be open for three evenings this summer. Details

Women in Intelligence:The Hidden History of two World Wars by Helen Fry – A ground-breaking history of women in intelligence in the 20th century – showing how they were central to MI organisations from the outset. Details

Football and War: The First World War – Join a panel of experts as they discuss the role and importance of football during the First World War. Details

A Mudlarking Year: Finding Treasure in Every Season with Lara Maiklem – Join Lara Maiklem as she discusses the follow-up to her bestselling Mudlarking: Lost and Found on the River Thames with Hannah MacInnes Details

David Olusoga: Black British History and Belonging – Historian and filmmaker David Olusoga charts the story of Black British history, bringing to light overlooked narratives, in conversation with Nesrine Malik. Details

