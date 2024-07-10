Exhibitions at Lambeth Palace showcases women priests and female literature

At the moment, there are two female-led exhibitions at Lambeth Palace’s library, looking at women in the Church of England and old books owned or written by women.

The first of the two marks the 30th anniversary of the ordination of 1200 women to the priesthood in the Church of England, the 80th anniversary of the priesting of Florence Li Tim-Oi, and the 10th anniversary of the legislation passing which allows women to be consecrated as bishops in the Church of England.

Four display cases tell the story of a key moment in women’s progress within the Church, from Victorian philanthropist Angela Burdett-Coutts and social reformer Octavia Hill to the most recent changes.

I very much enjoyed the story of Florence Li Tim-Oi, the first woman to be ordained into the Anglican priesthood. She was ordained by the Bishop of Hong Kong, and he wrote to the Archbishop of Canterbury to inform him of the plans. His second letter confirming he had done the deed was sent before the Archbishop’s reply — telling him not to do it — had arrived back.

That’s a civil servant mentality at work there.

The rest of the displays tell numerous other stories and how it wasn’t always easy to bring some sense of equality to the Church.

The second exhibition features a varied selection of old books, all of which were either owned or written by women.

As the exhibition explains and shows, many books can trace their ownership thanks to the notes often written on the front pages by their owners. Considering how expensive books were at the time, this can be both a despoiling of a valuable possession and an assertion of ownership of something valuable.

Much of the exhibition, though, is given to women who wrote books, a rarity at a time when women were given only rudimentary education. Books were also often published anonymously or under a pseudonym to avoid male criticism of women drifting out of the kitchen where they belonged.

One of the more famously anonymous publications was Pride and Prejudice — and there’s a letter in the exhibition between the future Prime Minister, George Gordon and the future Archbishop of Canterbury, William Howley, discussing who wrote the novel.

The copy of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is considerably less Christian. While the book didn’t name the monster, the first movie caused controversy when it nearly named it Adam, after the Biblical creation of man.

As an exhibition, it can be looked at as a collection of female-led books, but also candidly, as an exhibition of beautiful old books, many of which were richly decorated as was the custom of the time.

The exhibition, Women and the Church of England is open until the end of August, while the adjoining exhibition, ‘Her booke’ Early Modern Women and their Books is open until late November.

The library is open Monday to Friday 9:30am to 5pm and is free to visit — note the doors open automatically, once the security staff notice you are waiting to be let in.

There are also Saturday openings once a month.