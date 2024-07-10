Tickets Alert: Visit the Earl’s Court development site

The former Earl’s Court exhibition centre is currently a flattened building site waiting for a large, and at times controversial, housing development to start.

Ahead of that, there’s a chance to get a closer look, from the sidelines of the site and hear more about what’s being planned — oh, and see the expanse of land that’s been cleared, revealing parts of the London Underground that’s been hidden from view for decades.

The visit will start in the project rooms, then you can ascend onto The Table, a concrete structure that looms over the site to hear about their plans.

This tour will be available on the third Wednesday of most months.

As it is an open space, it will be weather-dependent. Note that there isn’t wheelchair access to The Table.

Tickets are free and available from here.

At the time of writing, there are tours on 21st August and 16th October.

The entrance is on Empress Place, a short road close to West Brompton station or a short walk from Earl’s Court station.