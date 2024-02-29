The art gallery next to Buckingham Palace formerly known as The Queen’s Gallery, has changed its name and will be introducing a new £1 ticket offer for people on benefits.

The renamed King’s Gallery housing the art collection belonging to the Royal Collection and has a programme of typically a couple of exhibitions each year — currently a look at Holbein’s sketches.

Although the formal name has changed, it will take a bit longer to change the sign over the door, which still says the Queen’s Gallery. I’ve been informed by the gallery that the signs will change while the gallery is closed between exhibitions so that it will be sometime between mid-April and mid-May.

The King’s Gallery sits next to Buckingham Palace on the site of John Nash designed conservatory for the palace, later converted into a chapel, but destroyed by an air raid in 1940. At the suggestion of Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh, it was redeveloped as a gallery for the Royal Collection in 1962. The addition of the Queen’s Gallery was the largest building intervention at Buckingham Palace since the great ballroom was built for Queen Victoria in the 1830’s.

The gallery was rebuilt and substantially expanded in 2002, and since then, over 5 million people have visited the gallery.

The next two exhibitions at the King’s Gallery have also been announced:

The summer exhibition will be Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography and will chart the evolution of royal portrait photography from the 1920s to the present day. From November, Drawing the Italian Renaissance will explore the diversity and accomplishment of drawing across Italy during this revolutionary period, through works by artists including Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo, Raphael and Titian.

New Prices

As part of the organisation’s charitable aim to ensure that as many people as possible can access the Collection, Royal Collection Trust will launch a new scheme of £1 tickets for future exhibitions, available to those receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits.

Importantly, the small print says that people who qualify can buy up to six tickets for their household — making it an affordable day out for the whole family.

Details about the £1 tickets are here.

In addition to £1 tickets, The King’s Galleries will continue to offer a range of concessionary rates, while visitors who purchase standard tickets directly from Royal Collection Trust can convert them into a 1-Year Pass, allowing free re-entry for 12 months.

The annual pass is exceptionally good value for money, as visiting one exhibition when it’s about to close usually gets you entry into the next two exhibitions as well.