There’ll be good reasons to look to the skies next month as the Goodyear Blimp makes a return to the UK to spend a few days floating around the southeast of England.

It’s a giant floating advert for something most of us don’t really care about, and yet, it’s the sort of advert that makes people smile and point at it in delight.

The schedule for the flights to take place, weather permitting is 11th to 15th May 2022.

Although the routes are not confirmed until closer to the date, the likely plan will be for the Blimp to fly over from Calais in the morning heading over to London, and then usually looping around a few locations on the way home in the evening.

The Blimp can also be expected to spend the final day over Brands Hatch for the BTCC races taking place there.

The Goodyear Blimp is officially Zeppelin LZ N07-101, a 75-metre long semi-rigid airship, should you be using an online flight tracker (aircraft registration DLZFN) to see where it is or follow their Twitter account for updates.