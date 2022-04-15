A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

The Night Tube, which currently runs on the Central and Victoria lines will be joined by the Jubilee line from the evening of Saturday 21 May 2022. ianVisits

What’s the longest tube journey entirely through step-free stations? Diamond Geezer

Visitors to Westminster tube station will now be greeted by a brand new permanent work of art by Larry Achiampong, a reimagined tube roundel. ianVisits

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Elizabeth line: The ambient detailing behind Crossrail’s new stations BBC News

Is the Paddington Bakerloo line link opening soon? Anonymous Widower

Mainline / Overground

Lewisham: Southeastern services disrupted after trespasser incident News Shopper

A man has died after being hit by a train at Thornton Heath station. Local London

Commuters fuming after Southern Rail announces they will stick to the reduced covid timetable Southwark News

Industry standards should be reviewed after fatigue and corrosion led to high-speed trains being withdrawn from service, the rail regulator has found. BBC News

Miscellaneous

A man from Bromley has been fined more than £400 after travelling on a railway without paying for a ticket. Local London

‘Orient Express’ experience ends with a bus from Calais to Lille and Eurostar to London Independent

Heathrow Express worker offended by fake bomb loses appeal Mouse in the Court

The British Library has shown off its final designs for a large expansion of the library to the north of the current building, including early works for Crossrail 2. ianVisits

And finally: Ex-London North Eastern Railway carriages donated to Gloucestershire’s Fire Service College Rail Advent

—

