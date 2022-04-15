A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
The Night Tube, which currently runs on the Central and Victoria lines will be joined by the Jubilee line from the evening of Saturday 21 May 2022. ianVisits
What’s the longest tube journey entirely through step-free stations? Diamond Geezer
Visitors to Westminster tube station will now be greeted by a brand new permanent work of art by Larry Achiampong, a reimagined tube roundel. ianVisits
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Elizabeth line: The ambient detailing behind Crossrail’s new stations BBC News
Is the Paddington Bakerloo line link opening soon? Anonymous Widower
Mainline / Overground
Lewisham: Southeastern services disrupted after trespasser incident News Shopper
A man has died after being hit by a train at Thornton Heath station. Local London
Commuters fuming after Southern Rail announces they will stick to the reduced covid timetable Southwark News
Industry standards should be reviewed after fatigue and corrosion led to high-speed trains being withdrawn from service, the rail regulator has found. BBC News
Miscellaneous
A man from Bromley has been fined more than £400 after travelling on a railway without paying for a ticket. Local London
‘Orient Express’ experience ends with a bus from Calais to Lille and Eurostar to London Independent
Heathrow Express worker offended by fake bomb loses appeal Mouse in the Court
The British Library has shown off its final designs for a large expansion of the library to the north of the current building, including early works for Crossrail 2. ianVisits
And finally: Ex-London North Eastern Railway carriages donated to Gloucestershire’s Fire Service College Rail Advent
The image above is from April 2017: Riding a “ghost train” at Thorpe Park
