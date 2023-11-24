If you want to give something this Christmas that your recipient can use all year round, rather than socks and fragrances… give them membership to a museum or gallery they love.

Most museums have some form of membership scheme and usually offer a range of goodies, such as free entry for museums that charge an entrance fee, newsletters, and the bigger venues tend to have private members’ events in the evenings or priority booking for public exhibitions.

As a present, it’s lovely to offer, as people who love a museum now find they are getting invites to private events and tours and can go into paid exhibitions for free as often as they like.

It’s a whole year of joy.

I’ve trawled around looking at the venues I am aware of and seeing which have a membership scheme with benefits for the member and listed them below. The costs listed below are generally for payments by credit card for buying as a present, although most offer discounted rates if you want to pay by recurring direct debit.

If buying for a partner, most offer duel-memberships at a favourable rate, so you can share the fun together.

A museum membership isn’t just for Christmas; it’s for.. well, a whole year at least.