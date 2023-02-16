Plans by the City of London to move its markets to a new location in Dagenham have run into a problem, in the form of a Royal Charter granted 775 years ago, and it’s all about how far sheep can walk in a day.

The City has been looking for a new home for its three major markets for some years, and in 2018 bought a huge plot of land next to Dagenham Dock that it plans to build a new market on — initially to house its Smithfield and Billingsgate markets, and later to be joined by Spitalfield market as well.

As it happens, the City of London’s wholesale markets are governed by legislation which means they can only be moved to a new location with consent from Parliament, and the City duly deposited a Private Bill with Parliament last November, which is now being considered by a committee.

As it’s a parliamentary bill, people can file petitions to support or object, and an objection has been submitted, citing a Royal Charter dating all the way back to 1247. Now the City of London is itself not unfamiliar with ancient laws, being packed full of them, but the Royal Charter doesn’t apply to the City, nor to Dagenham, but to a location several miles away in Romford.

How is Romford involved?

The issue is Romford Market, which was created by the Royal Charter of the Liberty of Havering granted by King Henry III in 1247 — and that Charter includes a clause banning any other market from being set up within a day’s sheep drive.

The City of London’s proposed new markets in Dagenham Dock is about 4 miles from Romford Market, but a day’s sheep drive is generally accepted to be a radius of some six and two-thirds miles — which puts the new market at Dagenham Dock within the radius protected by King Henry III’s original royal charter of 1247.

In a petition to the Parliamentary committee considering the City of London’s request to move Smithfield market to Dagenham, neighbouring Havering council says that it doesn’t normally enforce the prohibition on other markets absolutely, so long as other markets don’t affect the viability of Romford Market – but it does have concerns about the City of London’s plans.

Their concern is that while the new Dagenham market would predominantly cater to the wholesale trade, Havering council is worried that the legislation being proposed doesn’t explicitly limit the market to the wholesale trade. If retail trades were permitted, the council says it will object to the market being set up in Dagenham, citing the protections offered in the Royal Charter of 1247.

In their petition to Parliament, Havering council wants a clause added that would forbid the market from selling at retail to individuals.

Although the markets operated by the City of London are considered to be wholesale markets, they are in fact open to the general public to shop there as well, and that could constitute retail trade.

There’s also the annual(ish) Christmas Eve auction, which is aimed at the general public.

The City will have to either successfully overcome the roadblock of a 775 year old Royal Charter, or maybe accept that their new market can only be open to trade buyers, which may affect their ambitions to open public amenities and educational facilities at the new market.

A City of London Corporation spokesperson said: “We deposited a private bill to Parliament last November for approval to move our historic markets to Dagenham Dock. Subject to Parliamentary consent, Billingsgate and Smithfield will be relocated to the new purpose-built site.”

“We believe that the co-location is the best way of securing the long-term future of the markets, providing market tenants with room for growth and modern, environmentally sustainable facilities fit for the 21st century, while stimulating economic growth in Barking and Dagenham.”

The new market buildings have planning permission from Barking and Dagenham council, but occupying it will be dependent on Parliamentary approval to move the markets to the new location.