The magnificent Drapers’ Hall in the City of London will be open to the public next month for an annual charity Christmas fair.

There will be more than 50 stalls ranging from festive food to jewellery and from clothes to toys, while the café will be serving tea, coffee and light refreshments, or Champagne if you’re so minded.

It’s an annual fundraiser for the Wellbeing in Women charity, and entry costs £10 per person, or you can buy three tickets for £20 if you buy them before 28th November from here.

There’s also a raffle, with tickets costing £5 each.

The City Christmas Fair has been an annual fixture since 2001, barring the interruption of the pandemic.

Drapers’ Hall is on Throgmorton Avenue, just behind the Bank of England.