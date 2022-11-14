Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

The magnificent Drapers’ Hall in the City of London will be open to the public next month for an annual charity  Christmas fair.

Drapers Hall

There will be more than 50 stalls ranging from festive food to jewellery and from clothes to toys, while the café will be serving tea, coffee and light refreshments, or Champagne if you’re so minded.

It’s an annual fundraiser for the Wellbeing in Women charity, and entry costs £10 per person, or you can buy three tickets for £20 if you buy them before 28th November from here.

There’s also a raffle, with tickets costing £5 each.

The City Christmas Fair has been an annual fixture since 2001, barring the interruption of the pandemic.

Drapers’ Hall is on Throgmorton Avenue, just behind the Bank of England.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert