Plans to build an additional station at Castle Green on the newly opened Barking Riverside extension of the London Overground are being worked on by Transport for London (TfL) and Barking and Dagenham Council.

The new station, provisionally called Castle Green, would sit on Renwick Road, just before the London Overground extension rises up onto the viaduct. During the construction of the extension, the two railway tracks were split and widened to allow space for an island platform station to be built between them in the future.

The proposed station would then have the main entrance on Renwick Road, and an option, subject to additional funding, for a second entrance at the far end of the platform offering easier access to the existing residential area.

In a presentation by the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee, they said that they are “working with TfL to make case for new station at Castle Green”

A TfL spokesperson said: “As part of the wider programme of works for the Barking Riverside Extension, the site for a potential new London Overground station at Renwick Road was protected as part of the Transport & Works order. While we continue to work with Barking & Dagenham Council and central Government on the potential for bringing this forward at some point in the future, any work on developing the station design and delivery would be subject to sufficient funding being available.”

If built, the station is expected to support the release of industrial sites at Creekmouth, Castle Green and Thames Road, to enable the delivery of 10,000 new homes on these sites by 2030.

Although details are not confirmed, it’s likely that the station would be funded by a mix of developer contributions from the housing project and potentially some central government funding via the Housing Infrastructure pot which funds transport upgrades in the UK that can unlock fresh housing development.

There is also related work in the area being looked at to enable the Castle Green housing development, such as a tunnel or underpass, and they expect to put forward a prefered option next April after talks with the GLA and government.

The council describes the Castle Green project as “likely to be the single biggest transformation area in the borough”

In other developments locally, Barking and Dagenham council says that it is assisting the GLA and Redbridge council in lobbying DfT to authorise the opening of Beam Park station, and they still aspire to reopen the main line platforms at Dagenham East that are currently passed through by c2c services. That was originally proposed back in 2015, but nothing has happened since then.