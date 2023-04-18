Transport for London (TfL) is considering scrapping the Day Travelcard, and has opened a consultation into the proposals. The Day Travelcard isn’t that widely used by Londoners, as it’s a paper ticket aimed at visitors.

Day Travelcards offer unlimited travel on TfL services and National Rail services within London, as well as one-third off River Services fares. At the moment, when travelling from outside London, customers can buy an “add-on” of a Day Travelcard to be included on their train ticket to travel around London.

If the proposal goes ahead, TfL would stop selling any Day Travelcards – including Group, Weekend London Family and Day Travelcards bought using National Railcards.

Scrapping the Day Travelcards is expected to generate approximately £40 million of additional revenue per year for TfL, although that would be largely at the expense of the people who visit London. The consultation notes that increasing its income is one of the conditions that TfL agreed to in its funding settlement with the government.

Over the past financial year, TfL says that it has sold around 15 million of the Day Travel Cards, of which some 70% were sold at National Rail stations outside London. Therefore, the main impact is likely to be on people who buy a Travelcard in addition to their National Rail ticket, as they would have to pay for their journey to a London station and then use PAYG contactless payments, or buy paper tickets to travel on TfL services.

That could add a level of friction to a journey for people unused to how London’s contactless ticketing works, and potentially lead to them paying more as they pay for classic paper tickets, which are much more expensive than using contactless PAYG.

At the moment, the daily caps on PAYG are less than the price of an equivalent Day Travelcard so most people would save money, but not everyone is ready to ditch the paper ticket just yet.

For families, it gets more complicated, as customers travelling from outside London could apply in advance for a Zip card or get the Young Visitor discount set on an Oyster card – both of these options give discounted PAYG fares. Or they can continue to buy the more expensive paper tickets.

People using Railcards would also no longer qualify for the one-third discount unless they have an Oyster card, or buy one, and people using a disabled persons railcard wouldn’t be able to use the discount for a carer/companion accompanying them.

Counterbalancing that, for the southeast of England at least, is that contactless payments readers are being rolled out across National Rail stations which is compatible with the London scheme. In fact, it’s being deployed by TfL, so people travelling into London could use contactless all the way, and when operational, depending on how the fares are set, might not need to be charged for separate tickets for travel into, and then around London.

The decision on whether to withdraw Day Travelcards is a Mayoral Decision. To withdraw Day Travelcards, the Mayor of London would need to make a decision directing TfL to withdraw from relevant parts of the Travelcard Agreement by giving six months’ notice to the Secretary of State for Transport.

If the go ahead is given, then the changes could come into effect towards the end of this year, or early next year.

The consultation is here.

Daily pay as you go caps would not be affected, nor would weekly and longer-term Travelcards.