Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

This summer, the National Theatre is celebrating youth theatre as ten youth theatre companies and school groups from across the UK will stage new plays in the Dorfman Theatre as part of its 2023 Connections Festival.

Now in its 28th year, this annual nationwide youth theatre festival promises to be a celebration of young talent. Over 5,600 young individuals will take the stage, bringing to life ten brand-new plays crafted by a diverse array of established and emerging playwrights. Among the contributors are Lisa McGee, renowned for her work on the hit series “Derry Girls,” and Shamser Sinha, the creative force behind “Three Sat Under the Banyan Tree.”

Commissioned specifically for young performers, these ten plays delve into a wide range of themes that resonate deeply with today’s youth exploring topics such as justice, grief, love, teamwork, friendship, rural life, the end of the world, and the climate emergency.

Tickets are just £5 each, or £8 for both shows each evening, and are on sale now from the NT website.

This year, 264 groups have also been given the opportunity to showcase their selected plays at 36 leading partner venues across the UK, from Pitlochry in Scotland to Plymouth in Southwest England, with young people involved in all aspects of the theatre making process both on and off stage. This includes getting involved with costume, lighting and set design.

Rufus Norris, Director of the National Theatre said, “Watching talented young people from across the nation bring to life these new plays through the Connections Festival is a highlight of the National Theatre calendar. We hope all those who have participated this year have been inspired by what they have created and how they have created it. I can’t wait to see the Dorfman Theatre bursting with the talent from the selected ten groups as they represent the passion and imagination of young people today.”

All performances will be captioned.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre