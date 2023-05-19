A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

E-scooter riders pay for flouting Tube ban Standard

Gloucester Road tube station has gained a series of huge plaster medallions that tell the stories of the local area’s cultural redevelopment following the Great Exhibition of 1851 in Hyde Park. ianVisits

Clapham Common station: How Tube panic set in over fire alert BBC News

London Underground has been criticised after a trackside worker was hit by a Metropolitan line train while she was working on the railway between Chalfont & Latimer and Chesham stations last April. ianVisits

Concerns have been raised over the health impacts of “excessive” noise of London’s Underground trains, by a cross-party group of City Hall politicians. BBC News

Elizabeth line

Rush-hour passengers reported being trapped on Elizabeth line for more than an hour on Tuesday when a broken-down train caused chaos at Paddington. Standard

A strike on the Elizabeth line that would have disrupted the service on its first anniversary has been called off. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Six-metre-deep sinkhole opens up near HS2 tunnel in Buckinghamshire Independent

The 56th upgraded Southeastern train has rolled out of the depot, marking the halfway point of the operator’s £10 million fleet upgrade project. GRR

Excavation of the huge underground space that will eventually become HS2’s new station at Old Oak Common has reached down to the track level, and they’ve completed the first base slab concrete pour at the western end. ianVisits

Isleworth station in southwest London is the latest to get an upgrade to step-free access as Network Rail outlines plans to add two lifts to the station. ianVisits

Rail bosses have stepped in to reassure passengers that London Bridge and Brighton-Hove train services are ‘not being reduced’ at Littlehampton station. Sussex World

IJM Land partners Network Rail to explore development opportunities in London EdgeProp

The RMT union has announced that its members working for the train operating companies will walk out in strike on Friday 2nd June 2023. ianVisits

Great Western Railway set to ban e-scooters BBC News

Miscellaneous

A driver who killed a woman when he lost control of his Range Rover and crashed onto London Underground tracks while “showing off” has been jailed for seven-and-a-half-years. BBC News

An off-duty police officer has been left with a broken wrist and teeth after a violent robbery at Charing Cross underground station. Surrey Comet

Man racially abused and punched in Sydenham train attack News Shopper

London Underground themed clothing on sale at Uniqlo Covent Garden ianVisits

Paedophile barred from standing near any women he doesn’t know after sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl on Tube LBC

HS2 is in danger of becoming a national humiliation. Writer and consultant John Oxley argues that it is part of a growing trend of blocked development that threatens Britain’s economy The House

Mike Ashworth, former head of design and heritage for Transport for London, sings the praises of the Jubilee line extension. Londonist

This tube map at White City bus station hasn’t been replaced since 2009. Diamond Geezer

Commuting in colour! London Underground posters drawn by famed designer Dora Batty go on display MSN

London commuters baffled as Gunpowder Plot conspirators ride the tube Cornwall Live

And finally: He “blew everyone away” – schoolbag-adorned young pianist effortlessly plays a virtuosic sonata at London’s King’s Cross station. ClassicFM

